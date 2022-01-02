William Spurlin Burton, 85, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in gemology. Subsequent to graduating, he returned to Laurel, where he worked as a certified gemologist at Burton’s Jewelers and later owned and operated the family business for decades.
Bill was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Laurel. He served on numerous boards in Laurel, including Howard Industries, Trustmark Bank, Laurel Airport Authority and the Animal Rescue League.
Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed many hobbies. Flying a plane (where he volunteered Angel flights), flying a helicopter, scuba diving and fishing at his lake place.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Gweneth Todd Burton; his parents Richard A. Burton Sr. and mother Georgie Spurlin Burton; brother Richard A. Burton Jr.; and granddaughter Gweneth Hope Robinson.
He is survived by his son William Stephen Burton (Cassie); daughters Stacy Burton Davis (Kevin), Shara Burton Franklin (Mark) and Susan Burton Robinson (Brett); eight grandchildren, Christopher, Todd, Brooks, Whitney, Alex, Turner, Mary Brett and Lucy; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his adoring dog, Lulu.
Bill will be forever missed, but we take great comfort knowing that he is happily reunited with the love of his life, our beautiful mom. His legacy of love for his family will be forever cherished by us all.
A graveside service will be for family on Sunday, Jan. 9, at Lake Park Cemetery. Memory Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting a local animal shelter or donations to his wife’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.