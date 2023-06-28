William Stringer

William “Payne” Stringer, 17, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was a resident of the Shiloh Community in Marion County and a homeschool student.
Payne’s Mama and Daddy referred to him as their “Baby Boy.” Everyone who knew Payne knew he had a heart of gold. Payne never missed the chance to help someone in need, especially if they were broken down on the side of the road. Payne had a natural talent of working with tools. No matter what obstacle was in front of Payne, he could figure out how to fix it.
Payne loved sitting in his Daddy’s gun shop, talking to the customers, making new friends and shooting guns. Payne was the life of any holiday celebration or party and his biggest hobby was working on his vehicles, especially his 1985 GMC. From automobile repair to woodworking, Payne had it covered.
Payne was a special young man — an old soul, if you will. Some would describe Payne as humble, caring, loving, gentle, silly, funny and the best friend they ever had. Payne never met a stranger. If you knew Payne, there is one thing you knew he was the best at, those BIG hugs. Family and friends alike will miss Payne, but his memories will last forever.
Payne was preceded in death by his grandparents Tommy Patterson, Jan Patterson, Bill Stringer and Brenda Stringer; and sister Lyla Kate Rials.
His memory will be forever cherished by his mother Rachel Foster (Keven) of the Shiloh Community; his father Charlie Stringer (Tasha) of Laurel; brother Peyton Thomas Stringer; sisters Charleigh Prestyn Stringer and Emma Christine Stringer; grandparents Bob and Barbara Harrelson, and Ray and Judy Foster; and a host of extended family members and friends, who are like family.
A funeral service for Payne will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Rev. Max Campbell will officiate and burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dylan Watson, Michael Anderson, Shelby Gates, Cole Welch, Anden Ellis, Justin Pounds, Gabriel Poirier and Mims Russell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Payne at raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4784381
Arrangements are entrusted by Colonial Funeral Home.
