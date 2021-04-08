William T. Jones, 88, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Laurelwood Community Living Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Oct. 27, 1932, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Dan Atkinson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was a retired welder and maintenance supervisor at Georgia Pacific.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hise and Versie Jones; his first wife Geraldine Jones; two sisters, Frankine Westbrook and Maxine Strickland; and brother Haskel Jones.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Windham Jones; two sons, Billy Jones (Linda) and Tim Jones (Beverly); four grandchildren, Justin Jones, Lindsay Luke (Charles), Scott Jones and Brian Jones; great-granddaughter Carter Grace Luke; and two brothers, Orlan Jones and Hillard Jones.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Rusty Jones, Ryan Jones, Scott Jones, Brian Jones and Brent Sumrall. Honorary pallbearer will be Robby Sumrall.
