On Monday, Oct. 18, 2022, William Theodore Lightsey Jr., husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. Mr. Lightsey, a proud son of Jones County, was born at his family home in Sandersville in the summer of 1939. He received his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and worked in Laurel in the office business sales industry.
Married in 1962 to Judith Ann Williams, they spent 52 years together until her death in 2014. Together they raised their children Jennifer Ann Lightsey and William Theodore “Ted” Lightsey III.
A lifelong Presbyterian and member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Laurel, Mr. Lightsey, known to his friends as “Ted,” was an active member, contributing in many ways to the church and community. Ted was also a good friend and neighbor and was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit and his love of all animals.
Ted was preceded in death by his father William Lightsey; mother Sara Lewis Lightsey; wife Judith Lightsey; and his two brothers and sister.
He is survived by his children Jennifer and William; granddaughters Anne Marie Schultz and Katherine Graf Schultz; sisters Joan Brumfield and Judith Parish; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. All attending are asked to bring and share fond memories, photos and their best stories in this celebration of his long and rich life.
