William Thomas Beech passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. He was born on Jan. 18, 1936, at the place he called home some 85 years later.
Born to Thomas Olon and Jessie Smith Beech, Tom learned early on the value of Christian faith, hard work and dedication to faith, family and country. A man of few words (meaningful ones), he was a towering figure, strong in stature and faith. Highly regarded as the patriarch of our family, when he spoke, we listened!
He was happiest at family gatherings, particularly when we gathered around the piano to sing a few songs from the “Heavenly Highway” collection. He spent countless hours collecting family history and had a wealth of knowledge of our family beginnings as well as historical information about Jones County and the surrounding area. Always an early riser and after retirement, he very much enjoyed breakfasts with friends at the General Store, occurring long before daybreak.
Over the years, he would recount many gatherings, deer and rabbit hunts, and trips with friends and colleagues where he quickly was designated the breakfast cook for the group. With declining health in recent years, he had been unable to do the things he loved most, spend time with family and friends and attend services and events. Oh. how he missed being able to do so. He loved all of his family dearly and was especially proud of his grandchildren and their many accomplishments.
He served his country in the Army Reserves and was called to active duty for a short term. In 1962, he received an honorable discharge. Subsequently, he returned to Mississippi to his prior work with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where he worked for 43 years. Many of his years with DOT he acted as foreman of a maintenance crew. Later in his career, he became the equipment superintendent for District Six until his retirement in 1998. If you were ever fortunate to travel through the southern part of Mississippi, you have probably traveled a road on which he worked or oversaw construction during his many years at MDOT. Many dear friendships originated with those he worked over the years and continued long after retirement.
He was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church, serving as a deacon since 1967. He also served in various other leadership positions, including treasurer and chairman of the deacons.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Margaret Walters Beech; three children, Pamela Jacobus (Jay), Paula Brewer and Dwayne Beech (Missy); three grandchildren, Reeve Jacobus III, Sydney Beech and Darcy Beech; siblings Nell Geddie and Ola Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Olon and Jessie Beech; brother Cleston Beech; sister Loya Skipper; and son-in-law Billy Brewer.
When you see photos of Tom, you will likely always see a very stern, serious look on his face. But not so today; you can be sure that he is certainly smiling, free of his ailments, pain and illness, for he has now traversed that “Heavenly Highway” to meet our Lord and those who have gone before. Always in our hearts, until we meet again …
Visitation and the funeral were Saturday at Ellisville Funeral Home. Interment was in Friendship Baptist Church cemetery in Ellisville. Pallbearers were Randall Scarbrough, Robert Scarbrough, Ronnie Scarbrough, Phil Walters, Mike Walters, Brian McCarty, Chuck Walters and Brian Phillips. Larry Sanford and Ray Scarbrough served as honorary pallbearers.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund in Ellisville.
The family thanks Mrs. Ernestine Hunter, Ms. Jessica Hunter and Mrs. Janice Upshaw for their loving care in our time of need. We are eternally grateful for your love and support.
