William Thomas Burdette Jr., 64, of Laurel passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023 at his residence unexpectedly.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lisa Burdette; sons William Thomas Burdette III (Becky Klemme Burdette) and Robert Martin Burdette (Cherie Graham Burdette); half-brother Gabriel Burdette; three grandchildren, Peyton Burdette, Olivia Claire Burdette and Lynnlee Burdette; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father William Thomas Burdette Sr.; mother Billie Burdette; brother Jonathan Burdette; and sister Doris Kawasaki.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard as a boatswain’s mate and petty officer second class. After 20 years of dedicated service, he retired from the Coast Guard. He went on to serve his community through his second career as a JCJC Campus Police officer. Retiring due to health issues, he was able to spend time at home with his family, church family and friends.
He is already greatly missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be William T. Burdette III, Robert M. Burdette, Peyton Burdette, Jerry Hinton, David Lyons, Abraham McKenzie II and Jonathan Strickler.
A funeral service will be at Mill Creek Church of God on Tuesday, March 14, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Pastor Trey Beck will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations to be made to Southern Cross Animal Rescue (SCAR) at 1712 Hwy 184 E, Laurel, MS 39443. Please indicate on check that this is in memory of William Burdette, so it can be credited to the correct fund.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.