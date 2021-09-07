William Trenton Phillips, 57, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Oct. 3, 1963, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. and burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Trent was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors, boating and being with his family and friends. Fish-frys and beach vacations were a couple more of his favorite things to do. He worked as a machinist for more than 30 years and loved his field of work. Trent didn’t meet a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Penn and Malinda Walters, and Earl and Ruby Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years Monika Phillips; parents William E. and Barbara Phillips; daughters Haylee Benoit, Madison Phillips and Josie Phillips; grandchildren Ali Benoit and Brooke Benoit; and a host of aunt, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Shetlon, Grady Sims, Roger Wells, Keith Patterson, Steve Ezell and Kenny Fitzgerald.
