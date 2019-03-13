William Virgil Tucker, 64, of Ellisville died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, March 18, 1954, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Rayborn Huff will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by father Perry Virgil Tucker; mother Hazel Mae Henry; brother Randy Tucker; and stepfather Willie 'Pop' Henry.
Survivors include wife Patricia Tucker; sons William Travis Tucker and Nathaniel Tucker; grandsons Nathaniel J. Tucker, Gabriel Tucker and William M. Tucker; granddaughter Hope Tucker; sisters Barbara Henryand Wanda Hartman; brothers Alvin Tucker and Larry Magee; and stepmother Helen Scott.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Walters, Jamie Walters, Anthony Tucker, Perry Lewis, Doug Lewis and Josh Sullivan.
