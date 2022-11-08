On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, William W. Gardner, known to his friends as Bill, passed peacefully away in his home with his wife by his side.
A memorial will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 18 Wansley Road in Laurel at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The memorial will also be shown on zoom.
Bill married the love of his life Ann on Feb. 28, 1958. They were married for 64 years.
Mr. Gardner was an active member of the North Laurel congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for more than 45 years. He loved his faith, his family, his friends and his farm. In any conversation you had with him, one or more of these subjects so dear to his heart was bound to come up.
He is survived by his wife Ann Gardner; his son Wayne Gardner and Wayne’s wife Beverly Jurenko; his daughter Lynn Tracy and Lynn’s husband Ben; and his beloved grandchildren Isabel and Christopher. Also considered as family were his dear friends Victor McGinnis and Troy Hilton.
