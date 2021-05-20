William W. Hall Jr., 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Crosby.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Corinth Baptist Church (321 County Road 33 in Heidelberg).
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents William Wiley Hall and Annie Andrews Hall; and siblings George Hall, Robert Hall, Pauline McCurdy, JoAnn Bergeron and Ruby Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Elizabeth C. Hall; daughter Annie H. Adams (Dale); son William W. Hall (Nicole); granddaughter Anna Hall; and brother James Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International, Laurel North Camp, P. O. Box 1504, Laurel, MS 39441.
