William “Bill” Wootton Bush, 82, went to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 28, 2019 at Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins.
Bill was born in Oxford on Oct. 3, 1936, but grew up in Laurel. After graduating from George S. Gardiner High School, he attended The University of Mississippi and the Naval Flight Training Program before graduating from Mississippi State University. Later, he obtained his master’s degree in Educational Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi. He was a life member of all three universities, but his loyalty was to MSU.
He is survived by his grandsons Christian James Rushing and Colin Alan Rushing; his son-in-law Scott Alan Rushing; his nephews Steve Winton and Fred B. Winton; his nieces Johni Graves (Ted), Kathy Sanders (Paul) and Susan Medders (Mark); and many cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his son William “Billy” W. Bush Jr.; daughter Sheri Anne Rushing; father William Darling Bush; mother Louise Wootton Bush; sister Anne Winton Scott; and nephew Mark Winton.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at Memory Chapel in Laurel, beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11, followed by burial in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
A special thanks to the management of Kalmia Apartments, the caring staff at the VA Home in Collins and Southern Care Hospice, and especially to his roommate, Don Logan, who graduated high school with Bill in 1954.
Pallbearers will be Scott Rushing, Christian Rushing, Ladd Hatten, Mike Smith, Lee Garick and Jay Hauenstein. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Logan, Newton Jones, Charles Wall, Frank Stiedle, Wendell Parks, Buddy Calhoun, Dr. Bob Rester, Carlos Bradshaw, Truitt Grubbs and Howell Purvis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440 or the charity of your choice.
The family sincerely thanks everyone for their support and prayers in this loss.
