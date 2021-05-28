Mrs. Willie C. Moore of Laurel passed away on May 28, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born on April 15, 1926, in Jones County.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde W. Gavin and Candace Moss Gavin; husband Rex Grant Moore; brothers Alman, Julius, Charles “Tank," Bobbie and Wendall Gavin; and sister Lydia Ruth Matthews.
She is survived by her daughters Shelia Holmes (Milton) and Cynthia Lewis, all of Laurel; grandchildren Michael Lewis (Jennifer), Christopher Lewis (Courtney) and Heather Lewis; great-grandchildren Kaylee Lewis, Amber Lewis, Elizabeth Trevino, Kandice Smith, Tera Smith, Ethan Lewis and Taylor Lewis; and brothers James Carlon Gavin of New Britain, Conn., and Marvin Gavin of Laurel.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, May 30, from 2-3 p.m. and a graveside service will follow at Matthews Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate.
Pallbearers will be John Lewis, Deven Broome Andrews, Michael Lewis, Christopher Lewis, Bart Gavin and Greg Gavin.
