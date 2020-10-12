A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Tiger Creek Cemetery in Ovett for Mr. Willie Eugene Brewer, 62, who passed from this life Oct. 9, 2020. Brother Johnny Bryant and Brother Richard Scott will officiate, with burial to follow the service. Graveside visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Mr. Brewer was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Ellisville. He was a security officer with Professional Security Services for more than a year. Prior to that, he was a crane operator for many years. He was an Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his dad Eugene Leonard Brewer and uncle Arthur Ray Crosby.
He is survived by his mother Floria “Merle” Brewer of Ovett; brother Marlon Brewer of Ovett; sisters Tammie (Billy) James of Warrensburg, Mo.; and stepdaughters Heather Lyons of California and Shelby Wilburn of Laurel.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton is in charge of the arrangements.
