Willie Eugene Sumrall

Willie Eugene “Bill” Sumrall passed away on Feb. 9, 2022 at his home with loved ones by his side.
Mr. Sumrall was born May 28, 1939. He was a very hard worker all of his life. He loved his family and friends whole-heartedly. He was a pillar of his community and church. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. Even though he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, this is not the end for him, but only the beginning as he enters the kingdom of heaven.
He was preceded in death by his mother Olean Sumrall; father Lloyd Sumrall; daughter Jo Ann Keys; sisters Martha Gardner, Jane Wages and Jenell Laughlin; and brothers Jerry Sumrall (Sambo), Frankie Sumrall, Joe Sumrall, David Sumrall, Earl Sumrall, Wayne Sumrall and Vondell Sumrall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Juanita Sumrall; daughter Tammy Byrd; grandchildren Chelsea Hilburn, Nicole Steel and Shonda Landry; six great-grandchildren; sisters Marlene Clark and Lucy Beck; and his brother Buford Sumrall. He is also survived by his brother-in-law George Walters and sister-in-law Carolyn Walters, who went above and beyond in his last years.
Pallbearers will be Mike Wages, Conner McCranney, Jerry Sumrall, Scott Sumrall, Hunter Sumrall and Dalton Geiger. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Ray Byrd and Brent Hilburn.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Grove Church in the Rustin Community, followed by a graveside service at Oakland Grove Church cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.