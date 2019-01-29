Willie Grace Reynolds entered into rest on Jan. 28, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. Grace was born Oct. 28, 1923 in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years Carl Cecil Reynolds; parents, Mary “Mellie” Welborn Bates and William “Willie” Bates; and siblings Maxine Ulmer Rivers, Justine Ulmer Skipper, Eloise Bates Mathews, Bonnie Bates Roney, Sherman “Buck” Bates, Wilbur Bates, Charles Bates and Helen Bates Stephens.
Grace married the love of her life, Carl, on March 6, 1943. Together they raised three devoted sons who grew up, married and their wives became loving daughters. They gave her 10 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Grace was dedicated to them and her extended family, creating loving homes in Laurel, Oxford, Gulfport, Brandon and North Augusta, S.C. Her life was devoted to loving, supporting and nurturing her family.
All her life, Grace was active in the Methodist church. She and Carl were members at West Laurel Methodist Church. They also served together as youth leaders at Burton Memorial Methodist Church in Gulfport, greatly impacting the lives of many young people. In 2001, Grace and Carl moved, joining two of their sons, Aubrey and Mike and their families in North Augusta, S.C. There, they joined Grace United Methodist Church and became members of the Stillwell Sunday School class. After Carl’s passing in 2015, Grace moved to Pensacola. She met many friends at University Pines Retirement Community and spent time with family who visited her from all of the Southeast.
Grace is survived by her three children, Aubrey (Linda) Reynolds of Pensacola, Michael (Susan) Reynolds of North Augusta and Mark (Wanda) Reynolds of Caledonia; siblings Dorothy Holifield of Laurel and Paul Bates of Jackson; grandchildren are John (Lisa) Reynolds of Caryville, Fla., Brian (Jennifer) Reynolds of Locust Grove, Ga., Amanda Reynolds of Pensacola, Shelly (Jon) Buffett of Ridgeland, S.C., Amy (Michael) Parks of Fremantle, Western Australia, Julie (Taylor) Unger of Tampa, Fla., Brad Reynolds of Ellisville, Chase (Whitney) Reynolds of Starkville, Corey (Loren) Reynolds of Columbus and Kaleigh Reynolds of Caledonia; great-grandchildren Darus (Danielle) Steverson of Bonifay, Fla., Dalon Reynolds of Okinawa, Japan, Trenton Bowers and Cassidy Taylor, both of Caryville, Fla., Riley Reynolds of Stringer, Taylor Buffett, Katelyn Buffett and Savannah Buffett, all of Ridgeland, S.C., Will Parks and Helen Parks, both of Fremantle, Western Australia, Addison Reynolds and Emma Reynolds, both of Columbus, Gabe Reynolds and Emry Reynolds, both of Starkville and Jack Unger of Tampa; and great-great-grandchildren Maddox Steverson and Maken Steverson of Bonifay, Fla. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to West Laurel Methodist Church, 523 North 14th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440. The family will receive friends at Memory Chapel in Laurel from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2. A memorial service, led by Rev. Richard Williams, will be at Memory Chapel at 2 on Saturday. Interment will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery immediately after the service.
The family expresses their sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the staff at University Pines, Sacred Heart Hospital and Covenant Hospice in Pensacola.
Pallbearers will be John Reynolds, Brian Reynolds, Brad Reynolds, Chase Reynolds, Corey Reynolds and Darus Steverson.
Mom, Grace, Mamaw, Aunt Gracie, we all love and miss you.
