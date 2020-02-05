Willie Howard Lawson, 88, peacefully passed from this life to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Ellisville. He was born June 29, 1931, in Ovett and attended Ellisville High School.
He married Mary Helen Hill Lawson on Dec. 22, 1950. From their union, five children, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren were born.
He worked as an insurance agent for Memory Chapel in Laurel for 47 years. After he retired, his mornings were spent drinking coffee with his buddies at Ward's Pharmacy in Ellisville. He was an avid fisherman and hunter for many years and loved the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, neighbors and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Dovie Lawson, and his sisters Betty McClendon and Vera Mosley.
He is survived by his wife Helen Lawson; and children Shirley Simpson, Mike Lawson (Sherrill), Randy Lawson (Susan), Ronnie Lawson (Patricia) and Robby Lawson (Kelly).
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Tyler Lawson, Brett Lawson, Jason Mills, Ross Bankston, Justin Cooley, Jason Stringer, Ron Gavin and Nick Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will be his coffee buddies from Ward's Pharmacy.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, at West Ellisville Baptist Church at 9 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11. The funeral will be officiated by Brother Jerry East and Dr. Dwight Smith.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.