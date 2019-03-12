Willie Jean Andrews, born Nov. 23, 1949, passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 70.
She loved music and making pot holders.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Andrews and Clara Davis Andrews; sister Clairece A. Hicks; and brother-in-law Billy F. Brock.
Survivors include her sister Arlene Brock; nephews Jimmy Pearson, James Allan Hicks, Jeff Hicks and Tommy Hicks; and great-niece Katherine Steele (John).
Services will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, from 5-6 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday at 3 p.m. with interment to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother James Sprayberry will officiate.
