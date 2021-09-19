Willie Kate Massey of Soso passed away Sept. 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 23, 1928 and was raised in Soso, where she lived her 93 years.
Willie Kate was a loving wife and mother, a doting "Granny Massey" to many, and a lifelong nurse.
During her 40-plus years as a nurse, Willie Kate served in many sectors of healthcare, including working at a private practice, serving as a school nurse at Stringer High school and working at the Bay Springs Health Department. She finally ended her long career at the Jones County Health Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Wilson Massey; her parents John Wilson Knight and Bertie Virginia Roney; her brother Glen Wilson Knight; and sister Olean Knight Perault.
She is survived by her son Joe Massey (Pam); her daughter Jayne Bond (Danny); grandchildren Dr. Tessa
Flowers (Austin) and Christopher Sims (Morgan); and great-grandchildren Waverly Sky Flowers, Rhyker Austin Flowers, Greenly Massey Flowers and Amelia Jayne Sims.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Union Line Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be George Blackwell, Zachary Blackwell, Kevin Lucus, Austin Flowers, Danny Bond and Christopher Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Will White and Kellen Burns.
