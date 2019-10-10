Willie L. Richardson Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Laurel at the age of 98.
Willie was born on Dec. 2, 1920 in Rose Hill to Gus Richardson and Mamie Pruitt Richardson.
For 44 years, he was married to Rose Zena Bender Richardson until her passing in 1992. To that union, four children were born.
Willie was a dedicated and faithful member of Mallilieu United Methodist church for more than 70 years.
After his retirement from Masonite International Corporation, he had more time to enjoy fishing and hunting. Into his early 90s, he enjoyed gardening and sharing his collards and beans with his friends and neighbors. “Mr. Willie” could never meet a stranger. He could be found on his front porch sipping his morning coffee and offering a kind word and conversation for those who “just wanted to drop by”.
Willie L. Richardson Sr. was preceded in death by his wife Rose Zena Richardson; parents Gus and Mamie Pruitt Richardson; seven siblings, Buddy, Harris, Georgie, Georgia Mae, Lillie, Sarah and Eddie; and son-in-law Henry Thigpen.
Willie is survived by his children James David “J.D.” (Sadie), Betty Kelly, Dorothy Thigpen and Willie Jr. (Vivian).
He is “Papa” to more than12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and host of cousins.
Services will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at Mallalieu United Methodist Church in Laurel with Rev. Freeman Jones officiating. The service will be followed by interment at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Newton.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Brown Mortuary Chapel in Laurel and at Mallalieu on the day of the funeral at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
