Willie Mae Robinson McDonald, the oldest child of William L. Robinson and Carrie Mae Robinson, was born on July 5, 1938 in Laurel. She was reared in Laurel and attended schools in the Laurel City School systems. Both parents, brother Joequin Robinson, nephew Anthony Witherspoon, daughter Kathleen Cox Turner, son Keith T. Cox, husband Ish McDonald and grandson Jimmy Cox preceded her in death.
Willie Mae married Ish McDonald on Jan. 25, 1975. She was the mother of four children. Willie Mae was a generous, loving and caring person. Although she could appear to have an intimidating demeanor, inside she had a very big heart.
Willie Mae was employed at Wayne Farms. She also worked as a caregiver for a private family in Laurel. She was well-known for her quick wit, delicious meals and bargain shopping.
Willie Mae was a longtime member of Sweet Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
The Lord called Willie Mae home on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020. She answered in the quietness of sleep.
Missing her and cherishing her memory will be her sisters Barbara Faye Black (Pickens III) of Maumelle Ark., and Barbara Ann Sanders-Edwards (Ralph) of Waco Texas; daughters Marilyn Rice and Kimberly Finley; daughter-in-law Vanessa Hammie; grandchildren Tameana Lambert, Reshaud Brown, Amber Toney, Christopher Bolden, William Cox, Brandon Finley, Stephen Finely, Aaron Finely, Raymond Cox, Kenneth Rice and Christopher Rice; 14 great-grandchildren; special friends Anna Porter, Shell Davis, Ora Washington and Shirly Drummond; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday at Nora Davis Cemetery with interment immediately following. The family plans to have a public memorial service at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel.
