Willie T. “Dub” Garner, 98, of Sandersville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Mr. Garner was born Aug. 19, 1922 in Paulding. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II. He was an operator with Southland Oil Refinery prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Garner; and parents Edward Tobias Garner and Goldie Johnson Garner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Tully Garner and his wife Merinda of Sandersville; two grandchildren, Misty Garner and Amy Garner Warren and her husband Chris; one great-grandchild, Dakota Garner; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kaidence and Sawyer Garner.
Graveside services will be at Goodwater Cemetery on County Road 240 in Clarke County on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.