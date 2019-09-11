Willie Vee “Nannie” Barney, 92, of Ovett passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
She was an alumna of the University of Southern Mississippi Class of 1952 and taught first grade for 16 years. She left her profession as a teacher to care for family members, which she did for the next 50 years. She was happily married to her husband Roland for 64 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Ada Rigney; two brothers, Willis Charles “Sonny” and James Deward “JD” Rigney; her husband Roland Holmes Barney; her son Myron Lance Barney; and her niece Pamela Jane Rigney Rambin.
She is survived by her grandson Derek Lance Barney and spouse Shannon; her great-niece Melanie Rambin DaWalt and spouse Floyd; her great-nephew Aaron Rambin, spouse Andrea and children Elizabeth and Luke; two sisters-in-laws, Barbara Rigney Walker (Sonny) and Bena Rigney (JD); one niece, Jan Ervin and family; and four nephews, James, Ronnie, Tim, and Mark Rigney and families.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 11.
Pallbearers will be James, Ronnie, Tim and Mark Rigney, Billy Ray Ervin and Kirk Landrum.
Flowers or donations to the church can be sent to Good Hope Baptist Church at 2304 Hwy 15 S. Ovett, MS 39464.
