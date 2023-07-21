Willodean Frances McDonnieal Hastings

Willodean Hastings was born on Oct. 14 1924 in Summerland to Eula Cynthia Glisson McDonnieal and Sylvester Harris McDonnieal Sr. She graduated from Jones County Junior College in 1943, earned a Bachelor of Arts in natural science from Blue Mountain College in 1945 and a Master of Science in science education at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1970.
After working in the Core Lab division of Gulf Oil in Laurel, Willodean began teaching at Calhoun High School and remained an educator for the rest of her career. Her longest tenure was at Maddox Junior High in Laurel, where she taught life sciences. While at Maddox she was a leader in the Youth Conservation Corps and Laurel’s Ecology Education program.
Willodean loved both the Summerland community, her birthplace, and Laurel, her home for more than 70 years. Throughout her life, she remained engaged with friends and family from both places. Her love for home and family was almost equaled by a love for exploring the world. Travel took her to numerous places on six continents.
A deep commitment to service and community engagement shaped Willodean’s life. She was a member of both the Garden Club and the Three Arts Club of Laurel. Willodean joined First Baptist’s Medical Dental Mission program to Honduras early in its formation and remained an active participant for many years. She taught conversational English for children’s summer camps in China, as well as courses for Chinese teachers of English. A strong supporter of the Red Cross, Willodean volunteered to serve on teams well into her 80s. At home, she was a regular volunteer in the pharmacy department of Laurel’s Good Shepherd Clinic. The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel recognized her many volunteer activities by naming her Humanitarian of the Year in 2010.
Willodean’s faith was foundational to every aspect of her life. She grew up in First Baptist Church Summerland, was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in the early years of her life in Laurel, then joined her husband Carlton Hastings as an active member of First Baptist Church. In 2019, Willodean made the courageous decision to relocate to Jackson, Tenn. Family and friends were the joy of Willodean’s life. She shared her life and her home with so many, leaving us with wonderful memories of our time with her.
Willodean was predeceased by her siblings Harris (Ann) McDonnieal, Mary Nell (JM) Powell and Betty Carolyn (JL) Kittrell; and by her beloved husband Carlton Hastings.
Surviving family members include stepsons Carlton (Evelyn) Hastings Jr, and Dwight (Ruth) Hastings; grandchildren Lauren (Quay) McKnight, Meredith (Todd) Manley, Tom (Susie) Hastings. David (Brook) Hastings and their families; Willodean’s nieces and nephews Cynthia Jayne, John (Nancy) Powell, Karen (Tom) Larrick, Sunny (David) Fowler, John (Cynthia) Kittrell, Patti (Owen) Baynham, Carol (Jerry) Broughton, Lynn (Tripp) Pittman and Jan (Daron) Wilson; and many first- and second-cousins, great-grandchildren and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A memorial service will be at First Baptist Church in Laurel on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
