Wilma B. Fall of Sandersville passed from this life of Sept. 22, 2021 at the age of 97.
She was born in Heidelberg on April 5, 1924, and was employed as a ward clerk for Jones County Community Hospital prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of the United Presbyterian Church of Sandersville.
Mrs. Fall was preceded in death by her husband Henry B. Fall; parents Shade and Alice Bridges; and siblings Juanita Bridges, Pauline Holifield (Tony), Mary Alice Boone (Lloyd), Henry Bridges (Christine), George Bridges (Kathleen Jenkins), Talmadge Bridges and Cecil Bridges.
Survivors include her daughters Carolyn Blanton (Darrell) of Ridgeland, Ann Stevens (Don) of Madison and Nancy Barton (John) of Purvis; grandchildren Lori Bullwinkel (Allan) of Houston, Melissa Damico of Memphis, Steven Barton (Ashley) of Petal and Douglas Barton (Alison) of Bumpass, Va.; great-grandchildren Blanton Bullwinkel, Kate Bullwinkel and Jacob Barton; sisters-in-law Mary Bridges and Nan Sinclair; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Erata Cemetery on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Brother Jeff McCardle will officiate.
Memorials can be made to United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 500, Sandersville, MS 39477 or to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.
