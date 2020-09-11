Wilma Grace Pierce, 79, of Stringer died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born on Sept. 30, 1940 in Laurel.
Wilma was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Soso. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Pierce; daughter Terri Boney; father Homer Gilbert; mother Rose Lee Gilbert; brother Ira Gilbert; and sisters Dorthy Faye Holloway and Iva Mae Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Pierce (Heather) and Kenny Pierce (Tracy); sister Betty Lewis; grandchildren Josh Anderson (Mandy), Kayla Sherman (Ollis), Andrew Pierce (Lauren), Chris Pierce and Regan Barnes (Wesley); great-grandchildren Callie Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Blaine Sherman, Harper Pierce, Mary Blake Pierce, Paxton Pierce, Baylor Pierce and Elizabeth Barnes, who will be born in October; and step-grandchildren Dalton Lapeyrouse and Kayleigh Sherman.
The family sends a huge thank you to three special friends of our mother, who were always there for her — Marilyn McDonnieal, Frances Ware and Ann Musgrove.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Harold Floyd will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Pierce, Kenny Pierce, Andrew Pierce, Chris Pierce, Josh Anderson and Dalton Lapeyrouse. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Anderson and Ollis Sherman.
