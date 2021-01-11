Wilmer Creel, 91, of Ellisville died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Saturday, Nov. 23, 1929 in Ellisville.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was a retired truck driver with Bush Construction Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife Floraine Creel; his parents Dawford and Audulou Creel Sr.; four brothers, Dawford Creel Jr., Howard Creel, Elmer Creel and Alvin Creel; and his son Ronnie Creel.
Survivors include his daughter Kathleen (Steven) Lambert; stepson Michael (Deone) Kebodeaux; four grandsons, Phillip (Britany) Scardino, Michael Scardino, Zachry (Alethea) Scardino and Dakota Fowler; granddaughters Mary Kebodeaux and Skyla Lambert; and great-grandson Carson Blakeney.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.