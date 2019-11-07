Wilsie Sullivan Chandler of Mize passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the age of 94.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Jones County on July 27, 1925. She worked at Greer’s Grocery as a cashier prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mize. She loved to sew and will be remembered as a loving, Godly mother.
She was preceded in death by her mother Velma Hollifield Welborn; father Arthur Leon Welborn; sister Julia Merle Pope; husbands James Edward Sullivan and George W. Chandler; and daughter-in-law Gay Gilbert Sullivan.
Survivors include her sister Ina Lynn Gilbert; son Keith M. Sullivan (Mary); daughters Glenda Gunter (Jimmy), Sandra L. Sullivan, Cathy Buchell (Rudy) and Barbra Johnson (Darrell); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Services will be at First Baptist Church of Mize on Saturday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery in Mize. Brother Tony Keys will officiate.
