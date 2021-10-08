Winnie M. Thrash, 82, of Laurel, was taken to her heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2021.
She was known by some as Ms. Winnie or Mrs. Thrash and to others Sister Thrash, but to her family she was mother and mawmaw. She shared a special bond and created beautiful memories with each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and did so in a way that made everyone feel special. Her kind and gentle ways weren’t reserved for family only but these attributes defined her in every way and with everyone she met. She taught Sunday school classes for many years as well teaching in Christian schools. She was a loyal confidant to many and always a prayer warrior. When she entered a room the first thing noticed was her smile, this very smile was with her even in her last days with her last words “I love you very, very much” and “I love y’all very, very much”.
She was preceded in death by her husband Levere Thrash Jr.; father Lawrence Williamson; mother Lillie Mae Williamson; brothers Rev. Frank Williamson (along with his wife Peggy), Carlos Williamson; and son-in-law Charles Pool.
Family left to cherish her memory includes daughters Deborah “Debbie” Pool, Donna “Dianne” Nicholson and Dedra “Dede” Kitchens; sons-in-law Rickey Nicholson and Kenneth Kitchens; grandchildren Dana “Shorty” Lancaster (Michael “P’nut”), Amanda “Mandy” Pilgrim (Josh), Lacey (“Snoopy”) Bennett (Mickey Jr. “Toot”), Kimberly Pool (Tommy Lee Jackson Jr.), Kendra Kitchens, Heather Nicholson, Veda Nicholson and Haven “Bug” Nicholson; great-grandchildren Halle “Sash” Bennett, Brantley “Wonn” Bennett, Tripp “Scooter” Lancaster, Jaxson Pilgrim and soon-to-be Jameson Pilgrim.
She is also survived by her brother Jack Williamson (Janice); sister-in-law Deanna Williamson; along with several nephews, nieces and a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.
Family thanks the doctors and staff at Forrest General Hospital for the exceptional care and support they provided in the last days of her life.
Also, much appreciation to Dr. Burgese Turel, Nurse Sherry and staff at Family Health Center, Laurel who provided the best quality of care possible to our mother. And special thanks to Dr. Greene and staff of Total Foot Care, Laurel. She thought of all of you as a part of her family.
A graveside service was at Liberty Cemetery in Stringer on Friday. Rev. Eddie Hill officiated and Mr. Rickey Nicholson provided song and prayer. Memory Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
