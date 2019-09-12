Mrs. Woodie Earle Purdum, born Dec. 8, 1933 in Neshoba County passed away on Sept.11, 2019 at her residence. She was 85 years of age.
Mrs. Purdum was employed as a nurse anesthetist with Masonite Hospital prior to retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Aura Gill.
She is survived by her husband William Earl Purdum and son Randall Earl Purdum, both of Laurel; daughter Angela Shea Purdum Brandell (Roy) of Wausau, Wis.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A private family service will be held.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.