Woodrow G. Brownlee, 75, of Sandersville died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, May 19, 1945, in Mobile, Ala.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at Sybil McDonald Park at 207 Broad St. in Sandersville, behind the Sandersville Clinic.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Brownlee loved riding his motorcycle and talking. He never met a stranger. He retired from Masonite in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his father Woodrow Wilson Brownlee; mother Geneva Brownlee; sister Glynda Carlisle; and brother Billy Brownlee.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Pat Brownlee; son Stacey Brownlee (Tracie); daughters Kim Bradley and Melissa Godwin (Tim); grandchildren Kaleigh Stringer, Amber Brownlee, Madison Smith (Slade), Anna Brownlee, Zachary Bryant and Zeb Baughman; great-grandchildren Jase Hailes, Gabby Byrd, Brayden Brownlee, Reese Bryant, Reid Smith and Brooklyn Brownlee; uncle Charles Patrick (Violet); sisters-in-law Mable King, Chris Jones and Fay Ballard (Bobby); and a host of nieces nephews.
