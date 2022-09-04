Wyatt Elton Brumfield Sr. was born in Pike County on Nov. 17, 1927, and passed from this life on Sept. 1, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ottis Lea and Annie (Hall) Brumfield; brothers M. L. (Dean) of Laurel, Arthur Hall (Florene) of Baton Rouge, Lacy H. (Ellen) of Hattiesburg and O. L. (Francis) of Anderson, S.C.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Joan (Lightsey) Brumfield; daughter Suzan Murdock (Rex) of Gautier; son Wyatt II (Tracy) of Laurel; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Progress High School in Pike County. Wyatt was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for 30 years with Chevron Oil and retired to Laurel in 1986. He served in the United States Navy in both World War II and in the Korean Conflict as a medic. He served on the advisory board of the Salvation Army for many years, delivered food at the Christian Food Mission for more than 15 years and was active in First-Trinity Presbyterian Church, serving on the session numerous times.
A funeral service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 9, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and the service following at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Chris Floyd will officiate.
