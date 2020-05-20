Wyatt Waldo Williams, 82, of Stringer passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cedars Personal Care Home following an extended illness. Waldo was born on May 30, 1937, in Wayne County.
Mr. Williams worked in the oilfield industry locally and offshore, retiring from Chevron in 1998. He was an active member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, as long as his health permitted, and spending time with his coffee crew at the Jasper Co-op in Stringer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Ollie Mable Williams; and brother Floyd E. Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Irma Baughman Williams; daughter Fran (Randy) Beyke of Flowery Branch, Ga.; son Tim Williams of Waynesboro; daughter Alicia (Mario) Genna of Stringer; grandchildren Joshua Stamps, Landon Williams, Mason Beyke and Luke Williams; sister-in-law Elsie Williams of Chatom, Ala.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wilbur and Nancy Baughman of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Friday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at The Gables, 1919 Bush Dairy Road in Laurel. Please wear a mask. Masks will be available if you do not have one. Services will be conducted by his pastor Caleb Rawls.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Pleasant Home Baptist Church, 386 Matthews Rd, Laurel, MS 39443 which was destroyed by the Easter tornado on April 12, 2020.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
