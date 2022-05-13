Wynette D. McGill, 62, of Laurel passed away on April 18, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Wynette received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi and later her Master of Education from William Carey University. She taught 29 years in several schools throughout south Mississippi and retired from the Laurel School District. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry de Boxtel Jr. and Elisabeth de Boxtel; brother Henry de Boxtel III and her beloved son Christopher M. Sanders.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years Barry McGill; son Erle Sanders (Tracy); grandchildren Alex Sanders, Brock Sanders, Aiden Sanders and Ethan Sanders; sisters Elizabeth de Boxtel and Jeanette Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private memorial service to be held at a later date.
