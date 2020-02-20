Cpl. Zachary Austin Holloway, 29, of Taylorsville and stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga., a member of the 3-15 Infantry Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel with the interment to follow in the Church cemetery. Rev. Chris Floyd, Rev. Jamie Aultman and Rev. Harold Floyd will officiate.
Cpl. Holloway is survived by his wife Kelsey Butler Holloway of Taylorsville; his son Kolston Holloway of Taylorsville; and his daughter Kolbie Holloway of Taylorsville. He is also survived by his father Joel Holloway (Tracy) of Laurel and mother Twyla Floyd (Chris) of Laurel. Zach is also survived by his sisters Joelle Knight (Derick) of Bay Springs and Shannon Folks (Chase) of Bay Springs. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Camden Folks, Kinsley Knight, Brynlee Folks, Anniston Knight and Baylen White. Zach also leaves behind a host of friends and other family.
Memorial donations may be made to Southeastern Baptist College, 4229 Highway 15 N in Laurel for a scholarship in Cpl. Zachary Austin Holloway’s name.
