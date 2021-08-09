Zachary Karl Baughman, 36, of Laurel died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1985, in Metairie, La.
Visitation was Sunday and the funeral was Monday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Burial was in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Broter Caleb Rawls officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs was in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clayton Baughman; father Rodney Baughman; paternal grandparents Barney and Alice Baughman; and maternal grandparents Ervin and Ruth Savell.
Survivors include his wife of seven years Taylor Baughman; son Clayton James "CJ" Baughman; parents Jeanie and Eart Valentine; brother Zeb Baughman; stepsister Veronica (Helen) Hernandez; and nephew Sabastain Bracknell.
Zac was employed with Chain Electric and leaves behind a host of friends and coworkers who he considered family.
Pallbearers were Patrick Williams, Steven Gavin, Eric Wiggington, Anthony Mitchell, Tyler Graham and Payton Graham
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Baughman, Jarrett Savell,and Sabastain Bracknell.
