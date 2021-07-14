Zelter Delyn Blue, 87, outside of Sandersville, Mississippi, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Archers Personal Care Home in Sandersville, Mississippi. He was born Tuesday, November 21, 1933 in Jasper County, Mississippi.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Journey Church in Laurel, MS. Bro. Robby Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew “Nicey” and Zelter Gwendelyn Blue, raised by his aunt, Ruth Herrington, sister, Joan Byrd, brother, Charles Blue.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lela Frances Blue, daughter, Leah Blue, son, Michael Blue (Amy), grandchildren, Ford Turner (Alison), brother, Paul Blue (Barbara), Jerry Blue.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.