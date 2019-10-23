Sgt. Vince Williams was selected Officer of the Year for the Laurel Police Department. The veteran LPD officer was presented with a plaque and a new Glock handgun, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “He’s brought a new energy to his squad since being promoted to shift commander,” Cox said. The Officer of the Year is selected annually by other officers. “Since it’s voted on by your peers, that makes it even more special,” Cox said. Williams has been with the LPD for 21 years.
(Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.