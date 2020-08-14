As the readers of this column know and understand, we are on the precipice of losing this great nation forevermore. Marxist terrorists, misguided socialists and a large contingent of plain old ignorant people who don’t understand history or economics have taken over the Democrat Party. With the aid of a biased left-wing propaganda machine media that only tells people what they want them to hear and not the truth, half of this nation seems ready to throw away the Constitution along with individual freedom and liberty — everything that made this country the envy of the rest of the world.
The first step in saving the country is making sure that Trump wins re-election in November. If Biden wins in November and the Democrats take the House and Senate, then game over. If that happens, then the only choice left for those of us who still believe in freedom and the American Dream is to fight or flee … but that is a column for another day.
Right now, the focus needs to be on winning at all costs in November. With that “win at all costs” mentality, President Trump should ask Mike Pence to step down in favor of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Don’t get me wrong. I like Mike Pence. He has been a loyal, faithful, conservative vice president, but he isn’t going to garner Trump a single extra vote that he doesn’t already have. Scott will.
Tim Scott is a gifted, smart conservative with a passion to serve. Sen. Scott also happens to be black. Scott once said, “I think one of the most threatening places to be in politics is a black conservative because there are so many liberals who want to continue to reinforce a stereotype that doesn’t exist about America.” The stereotype is that Republicans are racists, and it is one that Democrats and the left-wing media purposely perpetuate every election.
Selecting Tim Scott as Trump’s new VP is not only a smart short-term strategic move that will help Trump win re-election, but it’s also a smart long-term move because Republicans need to show minorities that we couldn’t care less about skin color as long as you stand for conservative values and the Constitution.
Let’s talk short-term first … specifically, the vice presidential debates. Who do you think would be more effective asking Kamala Harris whether she thinks Joe Biden is a racist when he says, “Unlike the African American community … the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” or if you support Trump “you ain’t black” or, worst of all, this comment about former President Barack Obama: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy” … Mike Pence or Tim Scott?
Scott is the perfect choice to show a large minority voting bloc that not only is Biden the real racist, but it has been Democrats who have used minorities for their votes while delivering nothing meaningful in return. Scott would absolutely crush Harris in a debate while at the same time get the message out there that it was Donald Trump who delivered record-low unemployment for minorities. It was Trump who introduced criminal justice reform, and it was Trump who funded Historically Black Colleges.
But Tim Scott is more than just a short-term play for conservative Republicans. If the Republican Party wants to still be viable in the future, then they are going to have to bring minorities into the party. Trump has done a lot to help minorities policy-wise, but it is going to take a Tim Scott to change minds and attitudes in the African-American community about the Republican Party. It’s going to take a Tim Scott to point out that it is Democrats who have failed the black community. Not only that, but the Republican Party must have a long-term plan to become more inclusive and a plan to make sure that all working- and middle-class Americans, regardless of race, are taking part in the American dream.
Even if Trump wins re-election, the country is still in peril because of the amount of debt that we find ourselves in — currently more than $26 trillion and, because of COVID-19, that debt is climbing at record rates. Trump must hold the Chinese responsible for releasing COVID on the world, and we should immediately deduct the trillions spent on COVID relief from money that is already owed to China. That will get us back to pre-COVID debt levels, but that still is not enough.
The public must be made aware that China, not Russia, is our true enemy. Not only did they release the pandemic on the world and then lie about it, but the Chinese have been on a mission to impose themselves on the rest of the world for decades now. The best way to defeat China and grow the economy is to continue to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. This is something Trump has already started, but it needs to be ramped up as quickly as possible. This will make us stronger while making China weaker and will end our dependence on the Chinese just as we ended our dependence on the Middle East by providing our own oil. It is good common-sense policy, and we should all be aghast that previous presidents sold us out by sending our jobs overseas in the first place.
Bringing these jobs back is a win-win, in that good-paying manufacturing jobs will grow the economy, bringing back the record low unemployment that was in place before COVID, thus raising wages for the working class because corporations will have to compete for workers.
With the American economy going at full force and the GDP growing like never before, that will be the time to balance the budget, pay down the debt and reassert America’s economic dominance while lifting up working- and middle-class Americans of every race and creed.
It’s nothing more than Trump’s America-First policies on steroids. Come 2024, the country should be in such a strong position, with everyone benefitting, that Tim Scott and his running mate — Ivanka Trump or Candace Owens or some other strong conservative woman — should have no problem defeating any socialist Democrat simply by promising to continue to put the interests of Americans first.
If you are interested in this type of future instead of the Marxist totalitarianism that we are heading for under the Democrats, then there are ways you can help. Donate what you can to the Trump campaign and any Republican senator who is in jeopardy of losing a valuable seat.
If you are one of those people pushing COVID-19 hysteria — urging schools to stay closed, sports to be canceled and restrictions on businesses — stop it immediately. The country can’t rebound by having people holed up in their houses. Whether you want to admit it or not, you are helping Joe Biden and the socialist Democrats. Believe me, if you think COVID was bad, just wait until you see what Marxist totalitarianism is like.
And, finally, if you happen to have a direct line to the president, tell him that for the sake of the country, he needs to shock the world by replacing VP Pence with Sen. Tim Scott.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.