OPINION: Writer's overload

I’m sure you have all heard about “writer’s block.” If you have been writing a column as long as I have (25 years), occasionally, you are going to suffer from a debilitating case of it. This week, I was actually suffering from a lesser-known malady that I’m calling “writer’s overload.” My mind is so jam-packed full of both local and national stuff, I’m afraid my head might explode if I don’t empty out the cranium. I hope you will bear with me because, eventually, I’m sure I’ll get around to a topic that interests you.
Let’s start locally. A week ago Monday, we got a few calls from people telling us they heard that Sanderson Farms was looking at selling. There simply isn’t any more important news than the largest employer in Jones County possibly selling out to a competitor. It could potentially affect thousands of people’s jobs as well as the entire local economy. In other words, it is possibly the biggest story we have ever had in the 15 years I’ve owned a newspaper.
Unfortunately, we go to press at 3 p.m. on Monday’s and couldn’t verify if the tips had merit or not in order to get it in our Tuesday paper. On Tuesday morning, I was watching Fox Business and, lo and behold, one of their lead stories was Sanderson Farms stock prices skyrocketing on reports that the company was looking at a sale. If that wasn’t enough, one of the nation’s few remaining trustworthy newspapers, The Wall Street Journal, was reporting the same information.
Soon after, Mark was able to contact Sanderson CFO Mike Cockrell who basically said that he couldn’t confirm any rumors about a sale, but it was quite clear that he also wasn’t denying them. It was just a nice way of saying that there would be no comment on the matter. In Thursday’s paper, we ran a story that improved on what The Wall Street Journal and other well-known national media companies had already reported.
Then we put the story on Facebook. And here is why you should hate Facebook.
Tommy Fred Wood, who lives in Laurel and works at Sanderson, immediately posted, “National Enquirer of jones county!” Mr. Wood is living proof that Facebook gives a voice to morons. I don’t know if Mr. Wood simply didn’t read the story or also thinks the Wall Street Journal is another National Enquirer, but what a bloody stupid thing to post about a story that obviously could affect his own livelihood.
Mr. Wood wasn’t the only one writing out of his buttocks. Michael Harris of Quitman posted, “Why not report good stuff like the fly cancer patients to hospitals and children to saint jude please be positive about good things they do.” This is called posting from an island of ignorance. First of all, we report on the good that Sanderson Farms does on a regular basis. Secondly, we selected Joe Frank Sanderson “Leader-Call Person of the Year” because of his work that he does with Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. And thirdly, the entire reason for reporting the story is because we known how much good Sanderson Farms does for our community and how important the company is to the community. God forbid we do our job. But moving on.
On Tuesday, we ran an opinion piece by Leader-Call Journalist Cam Bonelli that crucified Gov. Tate Reeves for signing a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls’ sports. Cam is smart, a good reporter and a good writer. She has a right to her opinion and a right to have her opinion published, but I take issue when she writes: “It’s funny how science and data become bargaining chips of conservative values when it’s to try to prove a point — and usually it’s bunk science.”
It’s incredible how liberals want you to believe they are the ones who “follow the science” when, in reality, it is only the science that benefits their political goals. Who can forget the liberal science of COVID, which apparently showed that schools, businesses and churches must be shut down but Black Lives Matter protests, Antifa rioting and left-wing demonstrations were somehow immune to the disease.
However, if there is one place where the science is pretty clear, it is simple biology. Cam writes that when she was in school, her soccer coach let her practice with the boys. What he didn’t do was let her compete in games against the boys, and there is a very simple reason for that — the boys would have an unfair advantage. I’ve coached boys’ and girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ basketball. In each sport, the boys I coached would have destroyed the girls in either sport because they are bigger and stronger … again simple biology.
There is a reason former Olympic champion-turned transgender torch-carrier Kaitlyn Jenner and LGBTQ+ superstar athlete Martina Navratilova are against transgender girls and women competing against biological girls and women — as Navratilova wrote, “It’s insane and it’s cheating.”
And, isn’t it just a little telling that you only hear about transgender girls competing against biological girls? You never hear about transgender boys competing against biological boys. Well, it’s simple — they aren’t capable of it.
Socially, just like every other human being, transgender people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. But when it comes to transgender women playing women’s sports, it isn’t fair and shouldn’t be allowed. And that is the science of it.
On another note, last Friday, the Department of Justice was officially weaponized as a political arm of the Democrat party once again when it filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over adopting its “Election Integrity Act,” which requires Voter ID. The move makes Attorney General Merrick Garland nothing more than a lapdog of the puppeteers who are pulling Joe Biden’s strings.
Considering that Georgia’s voting laws are now more in line with Biden’s home state of Delaware, as well as dozens of other states, it is a clear loser if it ever makes it to the Supreme Court, but that isn’t the point. Instead, this suit was simply filed for the purposes of propagating the false narrative that Georgia’s election laws are racist, or “Jim Crow” racist, as Biden once stated. Instead of upholding the laws of this great nation, the Department of Justice under a former Supreme Court nominee has now sunk to the level of playing the race card on behalf of the Democrat party.
And finally, another one of my predictions is coming true, as the leftists start to eat each other. Just look at this trajectory. First, the left-wing creator of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” Lin-Manual Miranda is forced to apologize after he is attacked for a “lack of diversity” in the film adaptation of his musical. Then, liberal talk-show host Bill Maher came under attack for calling out the “Woke Police” and Miranda. On his HBO show, Maher chastised Miranda, saying, “Please stop apologizing. You’re the guy who made the Founding Fathers Black and Hispanic! I don’t think you have to apologize to Twitter! This is why people hate Democrats.”
And then, in response to Maher’s criticism of Miranda, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross told her viewers, “Bill Maher, you do not get to tell people of color what they should, or should not, be offended by. Stay in your lane, Slim. This old angry white man act is so played.” She went on to add, “The country, like it or not, is changing in real time. And sadly, ‘Fake Time with Bill Maher’ is not.”
Finally, some Hollywood entertainment I can enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.