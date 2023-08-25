In 1999, a plane carrying golfer Payne Stewart lost cabin pressure, incapacitating everyone on board. The plane was in the sky for almost four hours, and we all knew that the passengers were doomed, and there was nothing anyone could do about it. All we could do was wait for the crash, the devastation and the aftermath.

It feels like our entire country is aboard a doomed plane and we are just waiting for a crash that will inevitably happen on Nov. 5, 2024. Heck, they may as well start making movies about it now. 2024 is going to be a year we will never forget, and it will be a miracle delivered directly from the hands of God if the country survives it intact.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

