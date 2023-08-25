In 1999, a plane carrying golfer Payne Stewart lost cabin pressure, incapacitating everyone on board. The plane was in the sky for almost four hours, and we all knew that the passengers were doomed, and there was nothing anyone could do about it. All we could do was wait for the crash, the devastation and the aftermath.
It feels like our entire country is aboard a doomed plane and we are just waiting for a crash that will inevitably happen on Nov. 5, 2024. Heck, they may as well start making movies about it now. 2024 is going to be a year we will never forget, and it will be a miracle delivered directly from the hands of God if the country survives it intact.
The backdrop to the plot has already been written. In an “Empire Strikes Back” scenario, a rebel President of the United States who was exposing the vast and evil corruption within our own government had his re-election stolen from him by shady, covert officials who had targeted him from the moment he emerged as a political candidate. But it wasn’t enough to simply steal an election and install Sith Lord Darth Sidious (aka Joe Biden), the evil Empire wanted to destroy the rebel president so that he would be banished forever to the bowels of Lotho Minor.
In other words, they want President Trump to rot in a prison cell, where he would no longer pose a threat to the countless loathsome swamp creatures that line their own pockets at the expense of hard-working American taxpayers.
All four of the politically motivated cases against Trump are hogwash. And in case you are following along at home, here is the rundown:
• In March, a politically motivated Manhattan DA charged Trump with paying “hush money” to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It’s one of the dumbest cases in history, but a Manhattan jury will probably find him guilty and he will have to have it overturned on appeal.
• In June, a politically motivated special counsel charged Trump with taking classified documents from the White House. It doesn’t seem to matter that presidents and vice presidents, including Joe Biden and Mike Pence, did the same thing. Only Trump will be charged with a crime for it. This case will eventually be thrown out as well, but it may have to go to the Supreme Court for that to happen.
• The third indictment by a political assassin named Jack Smith is a real kick in the pants to Americans. This one claims election interference and inciting the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jack Smith is nothing more than an operative for Joe Biden himself, as every time new information comes out about the Biden crime family, Smith charges Trump with something else. It’s a scam, but Trump will most likely be convicted by a liberal Washington, D.C., jury before the judgment is overturned by a higher court.
• The most recent indictment came out of Atlanta on Aug. 14 after a politically motivated DA jumped on the “let’s imprison the Republican frontrunner” bandwagon and basically charged Trump with the same thing that Jack Smith charged him with, only this time, it is specifically related to the Georgia election result. Trump-hating Atlanta jurors will most definitely find Trump guilty of whatever they are told to find him guilty of. This case is different in that Trump will be unable to pardon himself if convicted and he wins the 2024 election. That is most likely the reason the case was brought forward in the first place. The slimeballs want to harangue Donald Trump until he dies and, sadly, half of this daft and misguided country are cheering them on.
And that is just half of what is going on during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. Maybe in the expectation that Trump would be in chains by November, people no one has ever heard of have decided to jump into the race on the Republican side. What kind of drugs were Doug Burgum, Francis Suarez and Will Hurd taking when they decided, “Hey, I think I’ll run for president even though no one has heard of me”? Carrot Top would get more votes than those three.
Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie are establishment creeps, most of whom have stabbed Trump in the back. They stand no chance, but they will be given a platform to bash Trump, which is why I believe some of them are running.
That leaves Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott. I believe Tim Scott is in the race to put his name in the hat to be Trump’s VP choice, and I would endorse that choice for politically strategic reasons and the fact that Scott has a great story to tell about how the American Dream doesn’t belong to just one skin color.
DeSantis and Ramaswamy are the real deal and would make great alternatives to Trump. I might vote for one of them myself in the primary. DeSantis is a proven conservative leader and has turned Florida into the last bastion of freedom, liberty and conservative values in America. The fact that DeSantis is under attack by our state-sponsored media almost as much as Trump should tell you he is a great choice. On the other hand, Ramaswamy is a 38-year-old genius businessman who says all the right things and knows how to communicate with young people, which is something the GOP desperately needs if that political party has any chance of surviving. I thought Ramaswamy was the clear, hands-down winner of Wednesday’s Trump-less debate, but does it really matter to Trump’s base?
Trump once said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” He may not have shot anyone, but the Democrats and their propaganda machine operating as the press certainly want you to think he has. But Trump’s base isn’t budging.
A CBS news poll that came out just this past Sunday showed that the more Trump gets charged with crimes, the stronger he becomes. Think about this, in a field of 10-plus candidates, Trump polled at a massive 62 percent, with the next-closest challenger being DeSantis, at 16 percent. No one is overcoming that lead … not even if Trump stood in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shot someone.
This means Trump will get the Republican nomination even if he is in handcuffs, a jail cell or breaking rocks on a chain gang. It’s not going to matter. But our nefarious and now Third World-worthy government will never allow him to take back the White House. They will do everything in their power, including subverting election results, taking him off certain ballots, putting him in prison or even assassinating him, to make sure Trump never takes office again.
And what will you do when that happens?
There is a rogue government-led disaster heading our way. Right now, we are all on a plane where everyone is incapacitated, and it’s destined to crash and burn. And there isn’t any way for us to stop it.
