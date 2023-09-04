Nine-eleven. We’re approaching the 22nd anniversary of that terrible day. It’s still a gut punch for many of us. Memories are still fresh and very much alive. Nevertheless, for some among us, 9/11 is a bump in the road.
The day itself and those that followed were days of turmoil and disbelief coupled with loss and prayers for God’s judgment on those whose hate for America unleashed a world war against human rights and freedoms.
Every year, the anniversary has been commemorated in the most solemn ways at the sites of the attacks. A bell marks precise times of the Twin Towers attacks followed by reading names of the fallen.
This year, for the first time, our president will not participate in traditional commemoration events at sites of the attacks. Many in his political party have never viewed this day or the attacks themselves as anything more than “some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” Many lost much more than “access to our civil liberties.” Nearly 3,000 victims died that day, with many thousands following in death since then due to injuries or exposure to toxic substances.
America is the most diverse nation in the world, by far. All races and peoples from around the world have come here over the centuries to enjoy our freedoms and prosperity. The Islamic Jihadists who attacked us killed people of all races as well as people from nations around the world. We are all Americans.
On this somber day, above all other days of the year, Americans should remember we lost colleagues, friends and family who had come to America to join the great experiment of E pluribus unum.
One singularly minded group of individuals could not abide our freedoms and diversity because its mantra is to destroy anyone and anything that does not conform with its orthodoxy. Islamic Jihadists tried to destroy our aspirations, our dreams and our world.
Twenty-two years after that dreadful day, America is more divided than ever. What Jihadists could not destroy, ideologues are destroying by flipping the national narrative from America, the land of the free and home of the brave, to America, a nightmare for victims of systemic oppression. And yet, millions of immigrants from nearly every nation on Earth endanger their own lives to escape unimaginable terrors and become American citizens who enjoy freedoms and opportunities that no other nation on Earth can provide.
Polls indicate about half of us still believe in America, a constitutional republic of the people, by the people and for the people. We are in a great battle today for equality, not equity, and for opportunities and freedoms, not governmental mandates and handouts. We will remember 9-11 and commemorate the day, the people who died and all who fought to save lives as well as America herself.
The end of summer has come to America with the beginning of school and football season. Every end births a new beginning, and we will begin a new autumn season filled with a plethora of activities and opportunities. Don’t listen to self-inflicted victims. Rise above the challenges. Let’s return to God and country. Let’s give help to those in our community who need more. Let’s be red-blooded Americans again.
Daniel L. Gardner is a columnist who lives in Starkville. Cntact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
