Nine-eleven. We’re approaching the 22nd anniversary of that terrible day. It’s still a gut punch for many of us. Memories are still fresh and very much alive. Nevertheless, for some among us, 9/11 is a bump in the road.

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

The day itself and those that followed were days of turmoil and disbelief coupled with loss and prayers for God’s judgment on those whose hate for America unleashed a world war against human rights and freedoms.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.