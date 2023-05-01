Last week, Joe Biden, 46th faux-President of the U.S., announced his run for a second term. No news conference. No live prime-time. And no rally of the faithful. Nope, he released a video. His basement must be being remodeled for his “campaign,” so I’m not surprised. Whoever handles him knows he’d jack up any speech he’d give. I understand it took seven takes to get it wrapped.
It was his usual “I’m a uniter and MAGA must be put down” drivel when he opened his mouth —negating one with the other. He’s no uniter. It was produced to divide us more, if that’s possible. It’s the Left’s game. Have you seen it? You really need to. Because, like Obama, before he was first inaugurated said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” We didn’t listen. America’s desire for warm, fuzzy “hope and change” stuffed wax in our ears. That statement now rings loud and clear, and “fundamentally transform” is playing out.
Things have changed all right. Do you like it? No? We should’ve heard alarms and smelled smoke. If we hadn’t balked at Hillary and caught a break with Trump, the whole place would’ve already burnt down around us.
It’s scary. The video opens with Jan. 6 protest scenes, then pro-abortion demonstrators holding signs proclaiming, “Abortion is healthcare.” His face comes up, and he says, “Freedom.” He asks Americans to help “finish the job” and keep him in office, touting his accomplishments. Keep those words in mind, given what we’ve seen happen since 2020. Hear that? An alarm. Smell that? Smoke.
He tells us there’s a “battle for the soul of America” (ironic, as I’m sure he hasn’t one) and asks, “…whether, in the year(s) ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.” He talks about honesty, respect, dignity and tells us we’re “good and decent people.” All juxtaposed with disdain for anyone who supported – or supports – former President Trump.
It’s filled with hate-filled lies like, “Around the country, MAGA extremists are linking up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy” — the same attack used repeatedly by Democrats, every election. Now, their added theme is MAGA will destroy freedoms, and those who resist what’s happening to this republic must be stopped. His ideas of “bedrock freedoms” are what we might not agree are so bedrock.
Is murdering the unborn a bedrock freedom? America snuffed out 63 million lives before SCOTUS reversed Roe-v-Wade and returned that weighty decision back to the people. What bedrock freedom will those dead enjoy? Abortion’s sad, awful and, even if unavoidable, still a lost life. For me, it’s wrong, even if necessary, and violates God’s commandment. But right, wrong and God are things the Left don’t recognize because Marxism allows no god but government. Without God, the Constitution be damned and its’ 10th Amendment.
Is grooming children to question which gender they’re born, promoting LGBTQ and encouraging irreversible surgeries a bedrock freedom I missed when I read the Constitution? Is teaching them skin is the measure of their lives and worth, and color makes them oppressor or victim bedrock freedoms, too? What positive purpose does it have? To Biden’s ilk, it’s a means to an end: manufacture and nurture “victim” classes, convince them they need protection from anything so vile as nature’s law and God’s design.
Do bedrock freedoms include weaponizing federal law enforcement against the people? Raiding homes and jailing political opponents? Surveillance, intimidation and persecution? Planting FBI agents into churches, using the IRS to target people due to religious or political beliefs? Is targeting parents exercising their right to address grievances also a bedrock freedom? Do multiple bureaucracies with more armed agents than the Marines Corps make us free? Is circumventing the Second Amendment and disarming us a bedrock too? Is allowing millions of illegals into our nation, jeopardizing our health, security and very citizenship, a part of those freedoms I missed?
If bedrock freedoms are his concern, why aren’t the American Left fighting to protect speech instead of censoring words they’ve labeled offensive? How can freedom of speech exist if words are banned? Our First Amendment, a “bedrock” freedom if there ever was one, is under constant erosion and revision. They’ve even taken entire words out of our language or made them something they never meant.
Are corrupt elections tainted by fraud a freedom? Is defunding and destroying confidence in our police one too?
Is giving economic and global domination to Communist China, Russia, North Korea and Iran one of the bedrock freedoms? How about unchecked inflation and failing banks and wages that can’t keep pace? Is a weakening, “woke” military, unable to find willing recruits, going to ensure the freedoms he yaks about? Is depleting our oil reserves and constantly rising fuel costs and begging our enemies for energy a bedrock?
Not to me. I subscribe to these bedrock freedoms: Life, liberty the pursuit of happiness and the Bill of Rights. Biden is a figurehead for evil, and evil can’t stand. We must defeat it. Biden has no freedoms in our future — only control, totalitarianism and political-ideological-cultural upheaval. More of this, and it’s all over but the whimpering, if we fail.
Surrogate Bidens, like the Democrat Jan. 6 Committee chairman Bennie Thompson represents and misleads a lot of Democrat Mississippians; and RINOs like Republican Michael Guest of the 3rd District, voted to form that committee. Others are closer in Jackson like Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and too many legislators and senators of both parties, and even here in our county and towns. Weed them out while you still can. Use your heads when you vote.
Warm and fuzzy is dead as disco. Grow steel spines and armored hearts. This is war — a war to save our country — and the last battle to win it or lose it. It’s time to fight.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
