Last week, Joe Biden, 46th faux-President of the U.S., announced his run for a second term. No news conference. No live prime-time. And no rally of the faithful. Nope, he released a video. His basement must be being remodeled for his “campaign,” so I’m not surprised. Whoever handles him knows he’d  jack up any speech he’d give. I understand it took seven takes to get it wrapped.

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

It was his usual “I’m a uniter and MAGA must be put down” drivel when he opened his mouth —negating one with the other. He’s no uniter. It was produced to divide us more, if that’s possible. It’s the Left’s game. Have you seen it? You really need to. Because, like Obama, before he was first inaugurated said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” We didn’t listen. America’s desire for warm, fuzzy “hope and change” stuffed wax in our ears. That statement now rings loud and clear, and “fundamentally transform” is playing out. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.