Before reading this, read the column on the right. Go ahead, we’ll wait. It’s a holiday weekend, after all, so there’s time ...
OK, finished? Good.
There’s an important footnote for all of the men mentioned in that tribute: All of them were the same age as the graduates who just received their high school diplomas when they went to the military to begin fast-track training to be sent to foreign lands and seas to fight for our freedom.
Just let that sink in for a minute ...
Now, that’s not intended to guilt graduates as much as it is to provide some perspective and, perhaps, some gratitude. The message is more directed at the people who raised you and have incoming seniors now. They’re the people who really need that perspective.
Parents, go look at your Facebook posts and pictures, particularly the ones from graduation. You’re proud of your children, as you should be. We get it. But now, think about the messages you’re sending to them when you say and post “these babies,” chronicling their every move and honor, boasting about the Life360 app you’re tracking them with as they prepare to leave the nest — all because you “care so much.” Might as well just go to the vet and get them microchipped. How often do you complain about “adulting” in reference to just dealing with basic responsibilities of life? Think about the message that sends.
You start with babies, but you’re supposed to be raising adults. Always keep that in mind. God gives us freewill, and if it’s good enough for our heavenly Father, it should be good enough for our Earthly fathers and mothers. Let your kids screw up. Let them fail. Let them get hurt. Don’t try to protect them from the consequences of their actions and choices. Life is a good teacher. Stop creating an insulated, bubble-wrapped world that they’re the center of. No wonder they seek “safe spaces” and are crippled by “anxiety” and can’t handle hearing things they disagree with. Love them, provide them with necessities and perhaps a few perks, if they earn them, but let them figure out that the extras come from doing extra, working hard.
Thank God most of the parents of the Greatest Generation raised their children in a way that prepared them for reality. If they hadn’t, we would have to use this Chinese child-labor-produced computer to convert these words to German or Japanese. How would you like those Apples?
Those who didn’t go fight in the Pacific or Europe worked and sacrificed to do their part back home.
If there was a draft now, many mommas would stuff junior in the back of the Suburban or Subaru and smuggle him over the Canadian border themselves — after making sure he had plenty of juice boxes and a juiced-up phone or iPad with plenty of video games to keep him entertained while hiding, of course.
Social media image-obsessed parents aren’t going to stop doing what they do. So it’s up to you budding adults to right the ship. Don’t be defiant or disrespectful. But when mom babies you, remind her that the warriors whose lives we honor this weekend (and should year ’round) were about your age when they took off to parts unknown and saved the world.
It may be your mission to do the same thing in a couple of years. We need you to be ready. The world needs you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.