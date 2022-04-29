I promised my son DreCharles that he wouldn’t become a faceless statistic. He was murdered in April 2019, shot multiple times from behind. But he is still so much more than a statistic: He has a name, he has a story. He is my son.
I stood next to my husband, looking at my son’s lifeless body and knew I had work to do. I knew I needed to help heal my community before another mother was forced to stand over her murdered son’s body.
When I encountered Sylvia Bennett-Stone with Voices of Black Mothers United, a project of the Woodson Center, I saw another woman driven by a burning desire and by grief over the loss of her child to make her world a better, more just, more humane place.
DreCharles was murdered three years ago. The pain is still almost unbearable. But his murder drove me further into work that God already had in store for me, and I’m now involved with many impactful projects that have unique purposes within our community. For instance, we’ve organized a weekend for National Crime Victims’ Rights week and will honor those who’ve fallen to violent crime there.
We want to introduce police, clergy, youth and community members to each other so we can work together more effectively and create trust and unity. These are crucial parts of preventing crime and supporting those who’ve lost someone to violence.
It’s part of my mission to make sure fewer mothers feel what I feel, and to guarantee that whoever loses a child to violent crime never feels alone. Some days, if you’ve just lost a child, it’s hard to get out of bed. Some days are so dark, you can barely see. If our community is broken, these mothers feel desperately alone. The depth of this grief is also a testament to the reality of violent crime. Violent crime isn’t math, probability or chance.
It’s the loss of an irreplaceable life. It’s a whole world gone in a moment. It tears your life up, rends your heart, and has a lasting and terrible impact on mothers, families and communities.
If you’re not involved already, get involved. Donate your time if you can’t donate money to local nonprofits that have proven solutions to restore peace and harmony in their neighborhoods. Attend events and meet the people who are working to make Waynesboro safer. Be humble and open, so that people know they can rely on you. Violent crime is getting a lot of national attention these days. It’s sparked political movements and hundreds of headlines. But every single death to violence is important because every single one of those lives is important. None of these young people are mere statistics.
Don’t act like violent crime isn’t your problem. Violent crime impacts all of us. It’s going to take all of us to prevent the death of our children. We must come together — without respect to race, religion or otherwise — to save our babies.
