We have often written that most polls aren’t worth the paper they are printed on. Most can engineer the questions in a way favorable to whatever group is paying for it.
A recent poll released by the Magnolia Tribune in conjunction with Mason-Dixon polling, if accurate, should have Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s campaign pulling out a few Ronald Reagan buttons and praying another Democrat in state leadership doesn’t come out in support of their good friend “Delbert the Democrat” and have Chris McDaniel feeling mighty strong. The two are battling for the Republican nomination for the most powerful position in state government.
Under a header reading “Conservatism Still King,” it reads: A large plurality of likely Mississippi voters (47%) say they look for the most conservative candidate when voting. 32% of likely Mississippi voters say they favor the most centrist or moderate candidate in a race. Just 13% of Mississippi voters say they gravitate toward the most liberal candidate in a race.
Further, the poll found that only 14 percent of Republicans said they would support the most moderate candidate, while 2 percent said they would support the most liberal candidate. An overwhelming 78 percent said they would gravitate toward the most conservative candidate.
There is no question Chris McDaniel is the most conservative candidate in the lieutenant governor’s race, but likely in the entire state. He angers Establishment Republicans, pushes for common-sense limited government, low (or no) taxes and a return of power to the people.
Hosemann, the incumbent, last year redistricted Melanie Sojourner — possibly the second-most conservative member of the state Legislature — out of her seat. He has appointed more than a dozen Democrats to lofty committee positions in a state that has a Republican supermajority. He has been championed by statewide Democrats.
Further down in the poll, it showed that, “when asked to identify the statement that best describes their philosophy on government … 90 percent of Republicans said, “government should be smaller and people should have more personal freedom and responsibility.”
If the Mason-Dixon poll proves correct and residents vote the same way they answered those questions, there should be a volcanic shift in the halls of power in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.