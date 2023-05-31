For the first couple years here at the Leader-Call, part of the routine come football season was to do a preview story or two each week, usually for the team which I would be covering.
Coaches were always gracious, some much more forthcoming with some behind-the-scenes stories most certainly not fit for this newspaper — or any publication, really.
Todd Breland at Laurel always had a couple stories that would extend my 10-minute pregame interview into a 45-minute laugh fest.
I always marveled at Northeast Jones coach Keith Braddock’s energy, and that was before reading of how many energy drinks he would consume on game day. Reporting on the Tigers from the field on a Friday night was so much more entertaining than the 10 minutes on a Tuesday. Young coaches do have energy.
A quick non-sequitur: In Vicksburg, we covered every sporting event in town. On a Saturday afternoon, one of the local schools had a baseball game against a team it should have beaten 26-0. It was an ugly, long, miserable game that the local team won.
Before heading to the office to write, I needed a coach quote.
Even then, I was getting old covering high school sports. The big events were great, the regular-season, three-hour marathons not so much. All I wanted him to say was, “We played like garbage, but we won, so I’ll take it.”
But, no, the young coach in his first season and filled with some of that same fire and brimstone that I have seen in Braddock, said, “You want a quote, come down here and I will give you a quote.”
Okey-dokey.
I knew what was about to happen. I knew this young coach was about to learn quite a lesson. It comes with experience — as sports writers and coaches.
Down the foul line, the coach started screaming at his players. The kind of scream that could peel the paint off the outfield wall, filled with words that would make a sailor blush. It was one of the most brutal verbal beatdowns of a team I have ever seen.
I recorded every word, most of which made it into the story.
The next day, the same coach called me to let me know what remained of his backside was somewhere near the principal’s office. He never directly blamed me, but wanted to.
“Coach, sometimes you gotta learn,” I said. “All I wanted was a quick quote, then I’d go into the air-conditioned office. This was all you.”
He couldn’t disagree.
I’ve reported on idiot coaches, great coaches. I had one coach beg me — plead with me — to put his team last in our weekly previews, to which I agreed. I then walked in on him telling his team, “Even the dad-gum Vicksburg Evening Post has no respect for you… putting you last in the previews.”
Through 22 years of roaming the sidelines on Friday nights, some coaches leave more of an impression than most. I didn’t get to cover Scott Pierson at West Jones much. That was Guru’s territory. As Pierson said, “I don’t cheat on my wife and I don’t cheat on my sports writer!”
I’m not sure if Coach was skeptical at first with a new sports writer in town, but I did have Guru’s blessing, which carried plenty of weight in Soso. On the few occasions I did pregame interviews, they were a pleasure, always leading down some rabbit hole of football nerdness. His post-game interviews were a bit tougher
Once the team broke the final huddle, Coach and his wife clutched hands and headed, how do you say, “expeditiously” toward the locker room. Catching up to him was tough enough. Each time I did, though, he was gracious in his answers — and never made fun of this old, out-of-shape writer gasping for air when I finally did catch him..
He only looked at me as if I had just escaped Whitfield once. West Jones in 2018 was on the road in a second-round game at Hattiesburg — a team that most pundits in the state said was close to unbeatable as could be. West Jones beat the stew out of them.
And my first question? “Now that Hattiesburg is out of the way, what do you think of your matchup with Picayune in South State?”
“Can I enjoy this one for a minute,” he said. Great answer.
Pierson was demanding, and the success he enjoyed season after season showed his methods worked. His loyalty to the school showed over his more than two decades leading one of the best Class 5A programs in the state. His resumé includes the school’s first state championship. He also loved to talk about grilling out on a Saturday with a cold “soda” and some college football.
It will be different this year, coach, I can guarantee it. The first year not covering high school football on a Friday night, I instinctively reached for the keys. The pull is much greater for coaches, whose job preparing for the next practice, the next game, the next season never ends. All the while, age is throwing a counter-punch. After two-decades of football success, retirement is most definitely earned.
But don’t be surprised when you reach for those truck keys on a Friday night. Whether sports writers or coaches, it happens.
