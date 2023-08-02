If there exists no evidence of a government coverup, then what is the government covering up now? Or, to turn their own argument on its head, “If they have nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear.”
Why is Congress talking about aliens?
Approved public discourse has long kept speculation on the possibility of extraterrestrials interacting with humankind confined to the sphere of spine-chilling sci-fi thrillers, self-described “UFO enthusiasts” and pseudo-scientific History Channel “documentaries.” All of that changed last Wednesday, however, as Americans witnessed perhaps the most outlandish moment in Congressional history.
In what could have been justifiably mistaken for an opening scene in the latest Steven Spielberg blockbuster, three former U.S. military personnel went under oath on live television to testify before Congress about their experiences with UFOs, known otherwise as UAPs or “unidentified aerial phenomena.”
At center stage: former USAF intelligence officer David Grusch. Over the last four years, he has interviewed more than 40 witnesses across the federal government who claim to have had their own close encounters of the third kind. Some of Grusch’s witnesses have reportedly seen or been physically injured by “non-human biologics” in government facilities. Since launching his investigation, Grusch said that he’s faced “brutal, unfortunate tactics” and “administrative terrorism” from Washington’s real-life men in black hoping to silence him.
Former Navy commander and pilot David Fravor then testified that, in 2004, he and three fellow military pilots spotted a “white Tic-Tac-shaped object” hovering below their jets during a mission over the Pacific Ocean. The object, which appeared not to have any external rotors, wings or exhaust, then vanished, only to reappear 60 miles away mere seconds later.
And finally, former Navy F-18 pilot Ryan Graves told Congress that, while stationed in Virginia in 2014, he and his crew saw UAPs so frequently that he had to start documenting them in his daily briefs. In one situation, two jets were forced to take evasive action after encountering “a dark gray cube inside a clear sphere” — a description strikingly different from the more common “flying saucer.” He also emphasized that Navy pilots do not feel adequately briefed on UAPs, potentially endangering their lives.
The men’s accounts did not land on deaf ears. For once, Congress seemed to listen to someone other than lobbyists, campaign donors or foreign interests. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called for more public hearings on UAPs, more classified briefings where the whistleblowers can speak in greater detail and for Congress to subpoena evidence that Grusch claims will support his testimony. And in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is leading a bipartisan amendment to next year’s defense budget that would declassify government records pertaining to UAPs.
There is plenty of reason to believe that such a declassification would be explosive. In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published a report describing over 140 sightings of UAPs, many by Navy pilots. While the report did not dismiss extraterrestrial causes, it did indicate that “there are probably multiple types of UAP requiring different explanations,” such as “airborne clutter,” “natural atmospheric phenomena” and classified technology belonging to the U.S. government or foreign governments.
Yet the liberal media and the Pentagon have rushed to vaporize any narrative of secret contact between the U.S. military and beings of beyond-earth origin. Top Pentagon official Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick called the men’s testimonies “insulting” to Defense Department employees previously tasked with investigating this issue. During the Congressional hearing, Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said that the Pentagon and Air Force have repeatedly obstructed their efforts to uncover government secrets surrounding UAPs, even preventing them from seeing photographs during a recent visit to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
If there exists no evidence of a government coverup, then what is the government covering up now? Or, to turn their own argument on its head, “If they have nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear.”
Of course, it is feasible that this entire story is an elaborate distraction — another one of countless psyops co-directed by the media and the Deep State against the American people. Distraction has always been a higher priority for the mainstream press than information.
Eventually, the truth will surface. What is done in the dark will be brought to the light. But whatever the truth is — aliens or no aliens — we can be certain that the U.S. government will exploit public fear to increase its own power, enrich the war industry and bankrupt our country. They did so with the Red Scare. They did so with claims of “weapons of mass destruction.” They did so with the “War on Terrorism.” They are trying to do so now against Russia and China. And if it is ever confirmed that humans are not alone in the universe, our government (or whatever regime succeeds it) will discover a way to profit from the widespread panic over a possible war of the worlds.
But as the ever-logical Spock told us, “insufficient facts always invite danger.” In matters of politics and science alike, a healthy dose of skepticism benefits us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.