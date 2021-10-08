Two weeks ago, my staff was being verbally harassed by some cowardly left-wing idiot from Colorado who doesn’t agree with my pro-American columns. He called up and profanely berated and abused whoever answered the phone and then hung up and repeated the process over and over again. This gutless creep wouldn’t give his real name and certainly didn’t want to debate the issues. He simply wanted to harass and bully my staff.
This is the modus operandi of the radical left wing that has hijacked the country. They plan on bullying us all into submission. I experienced it ten-fold after I argued that Black Lives Matter was a domestic terrorist group on the Dr. Phil show. My Facebook messenger was loaded with profane messages intended to not only shut me up but to send me into hiding. And to these bullies, facts don’t matter. For example, it doesn’t matter that Black Lives Matter encouraged violence against law enforcement by repeatedly holding rallies where they openly chanted “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” and “What do we want? Dead cops.”
Trump supporters, conservatives and people who just love America are routinely harassed on social media, and good, decent people are being frightened into remaining silent. And things are only getting worse.
There are only two people standing in the way of the United States being forced into full-blown communism, and both of them are Democrats. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin have stood their ground when it comes to opposing Joe Biden’s nation-transforming $3.5 trillion spending bill, a bill that includes a provision where the government would learn about any of your banking transactions of any kind over $600. If this doesn’t frighten you, then you really have your head buried in the sand or you are a communist yourself.
Both Manchin and Sinema have become targets for the communist left bullies who honestly believe that if you don’t believe in totalitarian socialism, then they have the right to stalk and harass you. It’s gotten so bad for Sinema that she had some idiots (probably paid enforcers) follow her into the bathroom at Arizona State University and film her while she was in a stall doing her private business. And then Biden had the gall to tell the press that the harassment is simply “part of the process.” Apparently, it is part of the process, but only when it is used against people who don’t want to fall in line with the far left.
I know this is the neanderthal, anti-woke Trump-lover in me, but those people need to be punched right in the face. Anyone who follows someone into the bathroom and films them should suffer a blow to the old schnozolla. Seriously, where are the Hells Angels? Let’s get them out there to protect Sinema and Manchin. Let’s do something to help these people before they have no choice but to cave to the harassment of the communists.
Unfortunately, what is happening to the last two moderate Democrats in America is happening to all of us. The majority of Americans don’t believe in wokeism or communism or that America is systemically racist, but through a campaign of corporate brainwashing, outright public bullying and, worst of all, the left-wing weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, CIA and IRS, people are being forced to conform. It is a frightening, Orwellian, Big-Brother government that is being championed by our equally communistic left-wing media.
President Trump told us that what happened to him with the fake Russian collusion allegations could happen to any of us, and it’s now coming to fruition. A weaponized Democrat-controlled FBI and CIA targeted Trump based on a fake dossier put out by the Hillary Clinton campaign. Now, the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice has asked the FBI to target American parents who are upset over the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools.
For those of you who don’t know what Critical Race theory is, it is a Marxist ideology that teaches that the United States was founded on a policy of racial supremacy and oppression. As The Mississippi Center for Public Policy states, “While conventional Marxists divide society between the oppressors and the oppressed, critical race theorists have replaced the class categories of bourgeoisie and proletariat with the identity categories of white and black.” It is a theory designed to keep the country divided by race, and it is being taught to our children. Every parent should be outraged that it is part of the curriculum, and it is unthinkable that the Biden Administration would ask the FBI to target the parents who are speaking out against this abhorrent policy.
This is the weaponization of the FBI against parents who are concerned about what their own children are being taught. This isn’t just government overreach, this is totalitarian abuse of America’s parents so that communist propaganda can be forced down our children's throats. They want to indoctrinate our kids from a young age, just like the communist Chinese do.
What has happened in less than a year under Joe Biden is almost unfathomable. Someone is hellbent on destroying the gift of freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers had the foresight and wisdom to bestow upon its citizens.
I know it is easier to just stay quiet and do nothing, but if we do that, we will lose the country and all of our freedom. It’s much closer than you realize. We know we can no longer rely on a free and fair press to keep the government in check. Even Fox News has failed to cover the election fraud that has been discovered in Arizona and elsewhere. And the fact that China was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus and should be held responsible for paying reparations for the trillions of dollars spent because of it also seems to be getting completely swept under the table.
Therefore, the pushback has to come from people just like you and me. For those wondering how you can make a difference, Buck Torske has started a group called the “Free State Citizens Action Union.” Right now, the group is small, but it’s growing. They are fighting back against critical race theory, forced vaccinations and government overreach in general. They have members right here in Jones County who are attending school board meetings, Board of Supervisors meetings, and events where local and state politicians are speaking. They are trying to fight back against the far left, so my hat goes off to them.
If you are interested in joining FSCAU or would like more information, please email Buck at bosn11@outlook.com.
