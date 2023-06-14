All of the following is a conspiracy theory. There is no factual truth to any of it that can be proved — yet.
Since before I was a twinkle in my daddy’s eye, Joe Biden was serving in Congress. I am old — so old, I remember using a rotary-dial telephone and changing the TV stations manually. I’m about to be 50 and he has outlasted me.
We know that D.C. and all that surrounds that filthy, miserable cesspool that is our national government, corruption is automatic. Oh, many arrive on Capitol Hill vowing to be the next Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, then get pulled into a room with leadership and it begins.
The money and power is intoxicating to the level that few, if any of us will ever dream of attaining. The longer people slither in the swamp, the more powerful — and corrupt — they become. This is not a uniquely American problem, just one the citizens wished wasn’t happening.
And it was likely years ago that Joe and his brother Jim and Hunter and a few other trusted folks got together and the scheme began to enrich the family using the name of a career politician who had lots and lots of power and influence.
Those business dealings include working with Chinese companies and, most famously, an energy giant based in Ukraine.
Remember Ukraine? The phone call about corruption within that led to an impeachment of a president? Yes, that Ukraine.
The Ukrainian energy company wanted a foothold in the United States and to be a world player. What better way to get that foothold than with the support — and assistance — of the U.S. government?
The Big Guy, Joe, would have one job — throwing influence. The others would work jointly in creating companies and shell companies in many different names for a web of economic deceit that would, according to reports, “take 15 years to figure out.”
Hunter gets put on the board of said gas company and rakes in millions of dollars even though he had no energy sector skills and admitted the likely reason he was on that board was because of his last name. Ukrainians paid him off with a no-show job — but what would we have to give in return?
How about a never-ending war between two adversaries who have been adversaries for centuries longer than we have been here? The war that no one in power has ever once discussed ending, and who will not commit to an ending. Leaders utter “as long as it takes …” That means an ATM code to the U.S. Treasury authorized by a president who had become beholden to that same country to enrich his own family.
Joe has it down pat. Before he went senile and mumbles and stumbles his way through each day, he could charm the flies off a cowpie. He had the perfectly manicured smile, roots in Delaware, where he could portray himself as “Good Old Uncle Joe the Amtrak rider.”
Behind it all — the smiles and the train trips — is a filthy politician. He by no means is the worst ever, but pretty close.
All of it would have stayed hidden had the crack-addicted son not dropped off his laptop, then forgotten all about it. Plausible? Absolutely. What it contained was a trove of business emails, pornography, strippers and God knows what else, all while he was working in the name of his father to funnel money back to the family.
We have a criminal in the White House — a real, bonafide criminal. We have evidence and witnesses. We have Hunter’s laptop. All of it points to massive corruption within the halls of the White House.
What is not there is an appetite for a serious inquiry. Half of Congress, without blinking an eye, will squeal the talking points about a political hit-job by Mega MAGA Republicans.” The GOP did the same when it was the former president in Democrats’ crosshairs. That’s how the game is played.
The day is coming when the evidence will simply be too overwhelming to ignore. Maybe that has been the plan the entire time — use a mentally deficient octogenarian as a bridge, then boot him when the time is right. Maybe that is why the FBI has been sitting on such damning charges. We are about 18 months from the next presidential election, after all.
Take into account that Robert F. Kennedy is gaining a foothold as more and more people wise up to Biden’s mental and physical decline. Those who run the Democrat Party have no appetite for Kennedy — he is not one of them. The proverbial pin has to be pulled now.
A day is coming when Joe stands at the lectern announcing his resignation due to health issues. Hunter answers a malarkey charge, pays a fine and disappears into obscurity now that his name means nothing in the world of peddling influence. The Biden family will be wealthy beyond our imaginations through massive kickbacks by using our money.
For someone who cannot string together a coherent sentence, Biden is a genius. Crooked beyond belief with millions in flowing into his family, then being able to just slip away and enjoy the fruits of that corruption until life calls him to that final nap across the river under the shade of the tree.
As for Donald Trump, since the naysayers will only say I carry water for him, is he guilty? He might be. The indictment doesn’t look good. Is he a threat to society? Define threat? Will he become a mass murderer? A political threat? He most certainly is.
Forgive his supporters who shake their heads, saying, “Here we go again …” After all, it was Democrats cackling for impeachment before Trump ever took office in 2016. It’s been a seven-year quest to destroy him. He will be found guilty somewhere. Mark my words.
Biden will be allowed to pitifully walk away, blaming his health. Investigations will die down. No one will ever be held accountable. Donald Trump will be behind bars.
Trump-haters, please do this: Research all there is about the laptop, the Big Guy, Ukraine and the Bidens. As you are reading, replace every reference to a Biden with the name Trump, then ask yourself if there is in-your-face provable corruption. It is that bad.
•
Email Managing Editor Sean Murphy at murph@leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.