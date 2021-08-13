If a politician, product-hawker or social-media poster opens his or her pitch by trying to appeal to your emotions, activate your brain and hold on to your wallet. That’s one of my rules to live by.
Over the last 18 months or so, most of us have been overwhelmed by messaging from people on polar opposite sides of an issue, but all are equally dogmatic. The all have that “ends-justify-the-means” mentality, so facts be damned. If they are able to convince people to their way of thinking for the betterment of the world, then all is fair.
My go-to example is abortion. It’s an issue that has been dividing Americans for a half-century, yet we’re no closer to reaching common ground because the voice of common sense is drowned out, as it is with every hot-button issue.
The idea of killing a baby as a means of birth control — for the sake of convenience — is repulsive to me. But so is the spectacle of protesters holding up photos of fetuses and shouting down women going into clinics who are having to deal with decisions and circumstances that the zealots can’t possibly fathom. In the end, their primary goal isn’t to stop abortions, it’s to show their neighbors how pious they are. That goal has become easier to achieve over the last decade with the proliferation of social media.
I prefer the approach of the Choices Clinic folks here in Laurel. They quietly offer private consultation and unconditional love and support for people struggling with unwanted pregnancies. First and foremost, they make sure the baby is being taken care of during the decision-making process. They offer facts and options. Sometimes, there’s a beautiful success story; sometimes, it ends in heartbreak. Either way, the counselors at the clinic can have a clear conscience because their approach is more like what Jesus would do, and the result could be a genuinely changed heart. The protesters’ approach will only lead to someone being brow-beaten into a temporary conversion or a hardened heart that will never turn.
People have free will. That’s a cornerstone of the Christian life and American life. We have freedom of choice but not freedom from the consequences of those choices. That’s why I don’t like laws that force adults to wear seatbelts and motorcycle helmets … or to get vaccines or wear facemasks.
If you’re vaccinated and you wear your mask — and you truly believe those things are effective — why does it matter if others around you conform? You must not really believe in the effectiveness of your preventive measures if you’re concerning yourself with what others are or aren’t doing. And that is one of the many factors that has contributed to the anti-vaxxer and anti-mask movements. They’re not any more demented than those pushing for mandatory vaccinations and for everybody — even those who have gotten the shot(s) — to wear masks at all times, even while riding a bike on a country road or sitting in a deer stand alone, presumably.
The label “anti-vaxxer” has a loose interpretation these days, too, just like the “racist” label. It’s not reserved for those who have explicitly expressed those viewpoints. These days, the simple act of asking legitimate questions can earn you those labels and land you on the hit list of the extremists who are passing for the mainstream.
If I’ve had COVID-19 and have natural antibodies stronger than even the vaccine provides, is it really necessary for me to get the shot? Could it be dangerous for me if I’ve had the virus already? What about for those who are pregnant or intend to become pregnant? … Has a half-century of Democratic policies helped the plight of minorities? What major U.S. cities with majority-black/Democratic leadership are thriving? If you truly believe this country is systemically racist, why aren’t you warning people of color at the border to stay away instead of welcoming them in?
It’s easier to shut down hard questions like those by attacking the person doing the questioning than it is to answer the questions honestly. That tactic has worked for years on matters of race, so now, the “anti-vaxxers” are being characterized as yet another hardcore conservative extremist group. They’re all considered a bunch of Trumpers — which is disingenuous considering that President Trump is the one who pushed the development of the vaccine in record time through Operation Warp Speed and received the vaccine himself!
The simple-minded people who are pushing to put everyone in groups now would label me as a Trumper — and possibly an anti-vaxxer and racist — based on the two previous paragraphs. But the truth is, I could write a column about the virtues or vices of Trump with equally sincere passion. His personality is as frustrating as the out-of-whack reactions his opponents have to him. His policies were leading to a renaissance of American exceptionalism that was intentionally derailed by career politicians who were afraid of getting pushed off the gravy train and people who weren’t pragmatic enough to see that enduring “mean tweets” was a small price to pay for success.
I don’t understand people who can’t seem to realize that results and facts matter more than appearances and feelings. The collective mindset of the country is shifting in the opposite direction of pragmatism, and it’s moving at warp speed. I know there are more like-minded reasonable people than there are extremists, but the Silent Majority is being chopped up into divisions, too, which plays into the hands of those in control now.
Many readers will assume I’m an anti-vaxxer, but they’d be wrong. I got the shot this week. Not because I was forced to or so I can look down my nose from a position of moral superiority. No, it’s because I see what’s going on around me.
Look at our Aug. 12 obituary page. Three young fathers under 50 are on there after dying of something that was either preventable or manageable thanks to the miracle of medical advancements. It’s heartbreaking. And, yes, that’s emotional, but it’s emotion based on facts. Facts that hit hard.
We all know people who don’t want to wear their seatbelt because someone they heard about died in a wreck because of the seatbelt — never mind the thousands of lives that have been saved by them. The exception makes their rule. That’s the same thing with vaccinations. People who experience adverse reactions are being highlighted by the skeptics with disregard to overwhelming odds.
Ultimately, it’s up to you. Or at least it should be. Government officials and others who have pushed for a restricted society for COVID-related reasons based on feelings instead of facts should step up and take responsibility for the skepticism of reasonable people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.